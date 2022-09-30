Tripling returns after 3 years; get ready for another fun ride with Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo, Amol Parashar

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SUMEETVYAS Sumeet Vyas shared a poster of Tripling season 3

Tripling, the much-awaited installment of Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo and Amol Parashar starrer is back. Tripling season 3 is touted to be out on ZEE5 soon. The Neeraj Udhwani-directed series also has Kumud Mishra, Shernaz Patel and Kunaal Roy Kapur in significant roles. The third installment is icing after a gap of 3 years. The story is penned by the TVF founder Arunabh Kumar with Sumeet, who has also written the screenplay and dialogues for Tripling 3 alongside Abbas Dalal.

Commenting on the occasion, director Neeraj Udhwani said: "The uniqueness of season 3 lies in its focus on the family. We all have known and loved Chandan, Chitvan and Chanchal but where do their quirks and eccentricities come from? Their parents obviously, who are as crazy as them and make their own unusual choices which the three siblings have to deal with". Taking about what the fans can expect from the upcoming season, Neeraj further said: "The fans are in for a treat as this season has got a bit of everything- the usual humor and lots of drama".

Founder of TVF, Arunabh Kumar said: "While creating season 3 of 'Tripling', Sumeet and I wanted to get to the original ethos of the show, which has always been about 'Crisis mein family hi kaam aati hai' but where the siblings face a major twist within the family itself. The season also includes a timely trek replacing the trip with the usual dose of humor and relatable emotions".

Spanning 5 episodes, 'Tripling 3' will encapsulate the essence of the three siblings and their bond as they embark on a new journey this season as they will be joined by their parents and respective partners.

One of the second-generation shows born out of the 4g revolution, 'Tripling' has gained a cult status over the years because of sibling camaraderie and banter. Meanwhile, the director shared that Tripling season 3 will focus on the family and will of course packed with the quirks and eccentricities that will come from the relationship and bond between Chandan, Chitvan and Chanchal.

