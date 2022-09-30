777 Charlie on Prime Video: Know cost per view of Rakshit Shetty's film, who can watch and other details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 777 Charlie on Prime Video

777 Charlie on Prime Video: After winning the hearts of moviegoers on the big screen, the heart-warming adventure comedy 777 Charlie is now available for 'Early Access' movie rentals on Prime Video. Fans can watch the film in four languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Written and Directed by Kiranraj K. and produced by Paramvah Studios, 777 Charlie stars Charlie, a Labrador dog, in the titular role, along with Rakshit Shetty. The film also stars Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B. Shetty, Danish Sait and Bobby Simha

777 Charlie: Know cost per view

Starting 30th September, Rakshit Shetty’s fans can rent this emotion-packed adventure comedy at Rs 129 across 4 languages on Prime Video.

About 777 Charlie

777 Charlie is a 2022 adventure comedy-drama film that follows Dharma (Rakshit Shetty) who is stuck in a rut with his negative and lonely lifestyle, spending each day in the comfort of his loneliness. A lively pup named Charlie who is naughty and energetic enters his life and gives him a new perspective. The movie is written and directed by Kiranraj K. and produced by Paramvah Studios.

Talking about the movie Rakshit Shetty said, “As an actor, one seldom comes across movies that have the power to touch your heart and leave a permanent mark. 777 Charlie did that for me. The film highlights the pure, unadulterated love between a man and a dog, with no common language to communicate except the need to be nurtured and loved selflessly. This movie, with its comedy and adventures has been loved by all audiences alike and with Prime Video's Movie Rentals, it will continue to weave its magic for audiences all across the country.”

Director Kiranraj K. added, “The unique storyline that tells a tale of a man and his connection with his pet in a funny yet emotional way, is something that people understand and identify with. By premiering 777 Charlie on Movie Rentals on Prime Video, in four languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, we get to take it to a much wider audience. I am certain they too will appreciate the universal language of love showcased in the film.”

