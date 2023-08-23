Karan Johar, Malaika Arora arrive in style at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s house party; see inside photo

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN Kareena Kapoor Khan poses with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora

Kareena Kapoor Khan threw a small gathering for her closest friends at her opulent Mumbai home. The actress hosted a get-together that was attended by several of her close friends, including best friend Amrita Arora and her sister-actress Malaika, filmmaker Karan Johar, and more. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared some of the fun moments from the party night. Sharing some glimpses of the house party, Kareena captioned the first picture, "Rocky in the house @karanjohar”, as Karan was sitting on a couch at Kareena’s home. He looked fashionable in a printed blue and black hooded sweatshirt with grey jogger pants.

In the second picture, Kareena and Malaika are seen posing for the camera while twinning in Katan dresses. Kareena captioned the post, “Kaftan girls for life.” While Bebo slayed printed kaftan dress, Malaika wore a green kaftan dress. In the third picture, Kareena can be seen giving a hug to Amrita. She captioned the post, “It's called forever. Amrita Arora chose a white blazer and a black T-shirt for the event.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR KHANInside photos from Kareena Kapoor Khan's get together

On the other hand, Malaika Arora also shared pictures from last night. "Smiles and pouts forever," she wrote posting a picture with Kareena.

Kareena Kapoor's work front

The actress will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Kareena also has 'The Crew' in her kitty which stars Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.

It is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. Actor Kapil Sharma will also be seen in a special cameo role in the film. The Crew is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024. Apart from this, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film in the pipeline.

