Karan Johar kicks off pre-Diwali celebration party with Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Manish Malhotra| Pics

Filmmaker Karan Johar threw a pre-Diwali celebration party with a handful of his friends. In attendance were Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Manish Malhotra and others. While none of them shared any pictures or glimpses of Karan's house party, the stars were spotted arriving at filmmakers place on Tuesday night. But Karan, himself, was not seen in any picture and he did not post any photos from the party as well.

In the pictures, Kareena kapoor, was seen wearing a grey long kurta with pants. She waved to the paparazzi while making her way to Karan’s home. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she also shared a picture of Karan’s latest children’s book, The Big Thoughts of Little Luv. “Well done my KJo,” she wrote with the picture.

Malaika was seen donning a white printed floral outfit along with a black coloured mask. She posed all smiles for the cameras.

Meanwhile, Manish Malhotra was dressed for Diwali in a red kurta from his latest collection. Sharing a picture of himself, he wrote, “#diwalinights #kurta @manishmalhotraworld #local4diwali.”

However, Kareena Kapoor Khan seems to be in a full festive mood as she also attended another pre-Diwali party along with her mother Babita, manager Poonam Damania, and designer-actor Masaba Gupta. Poonam took to Instagram to shared the pictures, which show the ladies dressed in traditional Indian attire.

She captioned the pictures as “Grateful for each day. No better way to enter the festive season than with my favourites #babitakapoor @kareenakapoorkhan @masabagupta @makeupbypompy.....thank you all for your constant love and support.”

Replying to the post, Masaba dropped a bunch of heart emojis.

Kareena was seen in an all white suit paired with a red dupatta.

The actor is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan. They have one son, three-year-old Taimur.

