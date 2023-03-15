Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAPILSHARMA Kapil Sharma's net worth is Rs 300 cr? Here's what the actor has to say

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma has been ruling the headlines lately for his upcoming film Zwigato. Directed by Nandita Das, the film also stars Shahana Goswami and talks about the survival of people post the covid lockdown. Kapil plays the role of a food delivery agent named Manas and brings to light their struggles as he loses his job during Covid and works double to earn for his family. This is Kapil Sharma's third Bollywood film. Earlier he was seen in Kis Kis Ko Pyar Karu and Firangi. While he hosts a popular comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show, the comedian invested Rs 35 cr in Firange and incurred losses. Nonetheless, the reports claim that Kapil Sharma's net worth is Rs 300 cr.

Laughing at the statement, Kapil Sharma told Aaj taj, "I have also lost a lot of money… But, truthfully, I don’t think about all this. I know that I have a house, a car, I have a family, and that’s all that matters. Of course, I’m no saint. I won’t turn down good money. But even today, meri soch salary wali hai (I still think of myself as a middle-class salaried man). My wife likes spending on things, but I don’t. But she comes from money, so it’s different."

Talking about his relationship with Ginni, Kapil Sharma told India TV Editor-in-chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma that she stood by him in a tough time and never complained. Kapil also opened up about his depression and explained that he made many wrong moves during that time and felt helpless and lonely.

Talking to Rajat Sharma about the same, Kapil Sharma revealed that at that time, there were days when he wanted to just lock himself up in a room and not talk to anybody and then, there were days when he would get up and go for the shoots. He also started drinking a lot at that time which was reflected in his angry tweets at the night. Kapil explained that his wife Ginni's support and golden words from the likes of SRK and Akshay Kumar pushed him to overcome depression.

Watch Kapil Sharma in Aap Ki Adalat FULL EPISODE here-

On the work front, Kapil Sharma is currently seen leaving the audience laughing in his show- The Kapil Sharma Show which airs on TV every weekend. He also has his next Bollywood movie 'Zwigato' ready to be released on March 17.

