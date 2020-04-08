Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kanika Kapoor to be interrogated by Lucknow Police for endangering lives post recovering from COVID-19

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor broke the internet when she tested positive for coronavirus last month. While the singer was kept in the isolation ward in Lucknow, she was accused of endangering lives by roaming around in the city, attending parties when she should have been in quarantine. Kapoor had returned from London on March 20 and it was said that she skipped screening at the airport and led a normal life in Lucknow. Now that the Baby Doll singer has recovered from the novel coronavirus, reports suggest that she will be interrogated by the Lucknow Police.

According to the reports in Amar Ujala, Kanika Kapoor will be interrogated by the Lucknow police. The reports state that an FIR was lodged against the singer at Sarojini Nagar police station under IPC sections 188, 259 and 270 for her irresponsible behavior and for hiding travel history from the officials. Two more FIRs were lodged at the Hazratganj and Mahanagar police station for endangering other people’s lives and for attending three different gatherings in the area post her return. DCP Central Dinesh Singh revealed that Kanika will be questioned after getting quarantined for 14 days.

Police Commissioner Surjit Pandey had earlier told PTI, “An FIR was lodged at the Sarojini Nagar police station under IPC Sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant)."

For the unversed, Kanika Kapoor tested positive for COVID-19 four times. It was in her fifth and sixth test that she tested negative. The singer has been in isolation at PGI Hospital Lucknow and is missing her family and kids. Her family told India Today that Kanika has been recovering and waiting to go back to her kids - Samara, Aayana and Yuvraj. They also said that Kanika has been keeping herself updated with the latest news including the deadly coronavirus.

Kanika Kapoor latest Instagram post also talks about how she misses her family and wants to be healthy as soon as possible.

