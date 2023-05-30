Kangana Ranaut shares video of dirty Mt Everest base camp| Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Kangana Ranaut spoke out about the dirty conditions at Mount Everest

Kangana Ranaut posted a video of the Himalayas showing the base camp at Mount Everest ruined with lots of trash. The actor reposted on Twitter a short clip of the Mount Everest base camp with lots of trash littered outside the tents. The video was captioned, “Shut down the Everest tours or fix this. Unacceptable scene near the top.” Kangana also wrote, “Whoever thinks human is God’s favorite needs a reality check, look at this scene, you would realize human is probably God’s least favorite, they tend to leave their smelly. Stinky, filthy footprints everywhere….save the world from humans please…”

The Twitter users too agreed with the actor as they commended her for pointing this out. One user said, “For a fact, we humans need to understand that. We don’t conserve nature…The Nature conserves us!” Another stated, "If you go you should have to pay an extra $20,000 dollars just to hire clean-up crews." Yet another Twitter user said, "Not everyone can think to climb Everest .. it's only for elite rich people ... it’s not every human but some who think they have more resources than others to waste."

The actor was last seen in the spy action film Dhaakad in 2022. It performed poorly at the box office. She is awaiting the release of the film Tejas in which she plays a pilot in the Indian Air Force. Kangana is making her debut as a producer with the upcoming Tiku Weds Sheru with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur.

Kangana Ranaut has also completed her shoot of her upcoming film Emergency in which she plays the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She is also the director and producer of the project. Kangana has also finished filming for the Tamil sequel Chandramukhi 2, directed by P Vasu and will co-star Raghav Lawrence.

