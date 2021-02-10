Kangana Ranaut says many leading filmmakers started careers with her, supports women-centric films

Image Source : TWITTER/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut says many leading filmmakers started careers with her

The beautiful and bold Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday said that many leading filmmakers started their careers with her. The actress is an avid social media user and loves to keep his fans updated about his upcoming films and their shoots. Recently, she claimed that her upcoming film Dhaakad will have an action scene that costs more than ₹25 crores. Kangana starrer Dhaakad will have a theatrical release on October 1, 2021. The movie also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Razneesh Ghai.

In a new tweet, the actress wrote "Many of India’s leading filmmakers started their careers with me, when they become successful then they only go after Khans, Kapoors or Kumars. Dear friends when our chief @RazyGhai becomes a top filmmaker please remind him to do women centric films also once in a while #Dhaakad."

Take a look:

Kangana is essaying the role of Agent Agni in the action-drama. She, earlier, shared a new poster of her next action avatar, where she looked fierce and ready to strike in a black with a sword in her hand.

"She is fearless and Fiery! She is Agent Agni. India’s first female led action thriller, #Dhaakad releasing in theatres on 1st October 2021!" Kangana wrote on Twitter.

Apart from Dhaakad. Kangana will also be seen in films such as "Thalaivi" and "Tejas". Last week, Kangana announced a standalone sequel to her 2019 release, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The film is titled Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda. It is a historical drama about the story of Didda, the warrior queen of Kashmir.