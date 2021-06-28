Kangana Ranaut, Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and other celebs pour in birthday wishes for filmmaker Aanand L Rai

Follow us on Image Source : IG/KANGANA RANAUT, SARA ALI KHAN Kangana Ranaut, Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and other celebs pour in birthday wishes for Aanand L Rai

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai turned a year older on Monday. On the occasion of his 50th birthday, many Bollywood celebrities including R Madhavan, Sara Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut, and Dhanush took to social media to pour in their heartfelt wishes for the filmmaker.

Sara Ali Khan who has collaborated with Aanand for their upcoming film Atrangi Re shared a lovely throwback picture with Aanand L Rai. The actress also thanked him for reminding her what passion is and showing her what love is. Along with the photo, she wrote, "@aanandlrai sir!! Thank you for reminding me what passion is and showing me what love is. Missing you sir."

Sara Ali Khan's co-star from the film Atrangi Re Dhanush tweeted, "Happiest birthday mere bhai @aanandlrai.. continue painting magic on screen and off screen. Love you."

Tanu Weds Manu’s lead actors R Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut shared unseen photos of Aanand L Rai from the set of their 2011 release. Along with the picture Kangana wrote, "Happy Birthday."

Madhavan also penned a warm wish and wrote happy birthday “to one of the kindest and happiest soul I know.”

On the work front, Aanand L Rai is currently busy with his directorial ventures Atrangi Re and Raksha Bandhan starring Akshay Kumar. As a producer, Aanand has Janhvi Kapoor's Good Luck Jerry and Haseen Dillruba starring Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey.