Kangana Ranaut dances on Pahadi songs with sister Rangoli as brother Aksht gets engaged, check videos

Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut looked ravishing in a gold silk saree as she attended the engagement ceremony of her brother Aksht. Her sister Rangoli shared a number of pictures and videos from the celebrations which were proof enough that the diva had a lot of fun at the ceremony. Rangoli also asked the fans to bless the couple, Aksht and Ritu, as they embark on a new journey. She wrote, “Dear friends please bless them for their new beginnings.”

Dear friends please bless them for their new beginnings 🥰 pic.twitter.com/DVVLPIP2bE — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 8, 2019

Rangoli also shared a video in which actress Kangana Ranaut and her family members can be seen grooving to a pahadi song. She captioned the video saying, “Friends who are curious about pahadi group dance form Natti, here’s a glimpse of it, elderly gentleman in a pahadi hat is our grandfather Shri Barahmchand Ranaut ex IAS officer” The video shows Kangana’s family members having a great time dancing on the songs. Watch the video here-

Friends who are curious about pahadi group dance form Natti, here’s a glimpse of it, elderly gentleman in a pahadi hat is our grandfather Shri Barahmchand Ranaut ex IAS officer 🙏 pic.twitter.com/HxQRZHZa3s — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 8, 2019

Such a beautiful moment 🥰 pic.twitter.com/b0qvgD2VSa — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 8, 2019

some moments for my friends who asked for pictures from the event 🥰🥳 pic.twitter.com/N0ruTBw1aC — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 8, 2019

Not just on pahadi songs but the special couple of the day, Kangana’s brother and his fiancée, also performed on a romantic Bollywood song. Rangoli shared a video in which they can be seen hand in hand matching their footsteps on the song.

They are forced to dance in front of their parents 😂😂😂🥰❤❤❤#engagementparty 🥰 pic.twitter.com/w6oPkoQEua — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 8, 2019

Rangoli, who is very active on Twitter, earlier introduced Ritu to her followers with a special post in which she revealed that her brother Aksht is the first person in their family who is having a ‘inter-caste marriage’. She wrote, “Friends are asking if Ritu is pahadi, no she is from Haryana, she is from Jaat community and we are Rajputs, first inter-caste marriage of our family, didn’t I tell you all Aksht is a rule breaker.”

Friends are asking if Ritu is pahadi, no she is from Haryana, she is from Jaat community and we are Rajputs, first inter caste marriage of our family, didn’t I tell you all Aksht is a rule breaker ❤❤ pic.twitter.com/0jwxYom5tY — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 2, 2019

Recently, Rangoli Chandel attracted a lot of attention when she took a dig on Malaika Arora after she shared a selfie with her son Arhaan. She also faced the heat of the Twitterati for her ‘indirect’ comment but cleared her stand in a series of tweets. Later, she also commented on Sooraj Pancholi’s reaction to his father Aditya Pancholi’s relationship with actress Kangana Ranaut.

This is modern Indian mother, very good 👏👏👏👏👏👍 pic.twitter.com/2sfQl6jFgh — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 5, 2019

She wrote, “Alleged murderer and rapist father son duo using a clear case of physical harassment to promote themselves, the case is in the court no one has rights to speak about it, Kangana’s name can’t save your flop career only work will”

Alleged murderer and rapist father son duo using a clear case of physical harassment to promote themselves, the case is in the court no one has rights to speak about it, Kangana’s name can’t save your flop career only work will 🙏#soorajpancholi https://t.co/r6bPotDgVN — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 8, 2019

