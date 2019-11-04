Kangana Ranaut brushes up Bharatnatyam skills for Jayalalithaa biopic at Manali residence. Watch video

Monday, November 04, 2019
     
Actress Kangana Ranaut has transformed her Manali residence into a dance studio for her film Thalaivi based on late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 04, 2019 16:24 IST
Kangana Ranaut is one such actress who puts her 200 percent in her work. Yet again she is trying to leave no stone unturned for practicing for the role of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa. The actress has literally turned her house in Manali into a dance studio! She is diligently preparing for her role in the upcoming film titled Thalaivi, and dance is a significant aspect of the character.

In a video posted by her team on Instagram, Kangana is seen rehearsing with a choreographer. "The queen never rests. Rehearsals are in full swing for #thalaivi in Manali. Cannot wait for this epic saga," read the video's caption. Have a look at the video here:

The film is titled "Thalaivi" in Tamil and "Jaya" in Hindi, and will be directed by AL Vijay. This year, Kangana has been seen on the big screen in "Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi" and "Judgementall Hai Kya" this year.

In Bollywood, she will next be seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's kabaddi film, "Panga."

