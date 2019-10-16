Kangana Ranaut to roll out production house by January 2020

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Without me, Judgementall Hai Kya would have been blockbuster: Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has planned to roll out her production house by January next year. The actress said she would be focussing on small-budget films that have the potential to make it big at the Box Office. Also, Kangana announced that she wouldn’t act in the films she'd be producing. Kangana also has plans to venture into the digital medium and take the craft forward.

“If JudgeMentall Hai Kya was made without me on a budget of Rs 10 crore, it would have been a blockbuster at Rs 40 crore. However, because it was made at nearly Rs 30 crore, it just about broke even. I want to back a few small films and see how that goes. Eventually, I may do something on a bigger level. We will also venture into digital entertainment," Kangana Ranaut told mid-day.com.

She added, “I won’t be acting in the films that I produce. There is a lot of talent around and I will hire actors who are perfect for the scripts. I will take new talent under my wing and guide them.”

Kangana also said she wanted to give wings to new talent and will make sure she gives chance to everyone with her films. She said, “My office will be ready by January. Simultaneously, we are readying our projects. There are so many good scripts that come my way and the [makers] want me to feature in them. But there is so much new talent that needs to be given a platform. It’s important that these powerful scripts don’t get lost and make it to the big screen.”

Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Judgementall Hai Kya and is now gearing up for her next film which is late actor-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa’s biopic titled Thalaivi. She also has Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga and action thriller Dhaakad in the pipeline.

