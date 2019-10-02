Underwent 54 surgeries: Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel reveals painful details about her Acid Attack

Wednesday, October 02, 2019
     
Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel recalls her painfull experience of getting attacked by acid and reveals that she underwent 54 surgeries.

New Delhi Published on: October 02, 2019 13:05 IST
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel is known to speak her mind through social media. Many times she is seen blasting other actors for not giving her sister the due credit but this time, Rangoli shared her painful experience about her acid attack through a number of tweets. It all started after she shared an old picture from her college days on social media and received an overwhelming response.

Rangoli then revealed that the picture was taken at her college annual function, just a few days before she was attacked with 1 liter of acid on her body by a man whose proposal she refused. Rangoli wrote, "Shortly after this image was clicked, the guy whose proposal I refused threw one-litre acid on my face, I had to go through 54 surgeries strangely and simultaneously my little sister was physically assaulted and almost beaten to death for what?"

In the next tweet, she threw light on the reason behind why she had to undergo such a deadly experience. She said, "Cause our parents gave birth to beautiful, intelligent and confident daughters, the world is not kind to a girl child, time to fight all kind of social evil ... so it’s safer for our children."  Rangoli then shared another picture of her burnt face and revealed that even after undergoing 54 surgeries, doctors were unable to reconstruct her ear. Check her tweets here-

Not just her ear, Rangoli also had to experience the loss of one eye for which she underwent retina transplantation and even had complications while breastfeeding her son Prithvi. However, the most painful thing for her was when she was undergoing all the treatment, the ‘culprit was out on bail within few weeks’. 

She further wrote, "I stopped following the case, why not a death sentence for these people? Beauty was the last thing I cared about I was university topper but best years of my youth went in operation theatres, even though I had 90 percent burn still no reservation for acid survivors."

 

