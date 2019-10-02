Underwent 54 surgeries: Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel reveals painful details about her Acid Attack

Image Source : TWITTER Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel reveals painful details about her Acid Attack

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel is known to speak her mind through social media. Many times she is seen blasting other actors for not giving her sister the due credit but this time, Rangoli shared her painful experience about her acid attack through a number of tweets. It all started after she shared an old picture from her college days on social media and received an overwhelming response.

Rangoli then revealed that the picture was taken at her college annual function, just a few days before she was attacked with 1 liter of acid on her body by a man whose proposal she refused. Rangoli wrote, "Shortly after this image was clicked, the guy whose proposal I refused threw one-litre acid on my face, I had to go through 54 surgeries strangely and simultaneously my little sister was physically assaulted and almost beaten to death for what?"

OMG !! Such an overwhelming response to our childhood pics, lot of friends asking for my pics from college, ha ha we were science students, we had no time for all this, still found one from annual day 😁 pic.twitter.com/baO8WTWYDu — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 1, 2019

Shortly after this image was clicked, the guy whose proposal I refused threw one litre acid on my face, I had to go through 54 surgeries strangely and simultaneously my little sister was physically assaulted and almost beaten to death for what ?....(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 1, 2019

In the next tweet, she threw light on the reason behind why she had to undergo such a deadly experience. She said, "Cause our parents gave birth to beautiful, intelligent and confident daughters, the world is not kind to a girl child, time to fight all kind of social evil ... so it’s safer for our children." Rangoli then shared another picture of her burnt face and revealed that even after undergoing 54 surgeries, doctors were unable to reconstruct her ear. Check her tweets here-

(Contd)... Cause our parents gave birth to beautiful, intelligent and confident daughters, world is not kind to girl child ,time to fight all kind of social evil ... so it’s safer for our children 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 1, 2019

Lot of people feeling sorry about the fact that I lost my beauty, honestly when your organs melt before your eyes beauty is the last thing you care about, even after 54 surgeries over a span of 5 years doctors couldn’t reconstruct my ear...(contd) pic.twitter.com/M5MMHVHpOx — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 2, 2019

Not just her ear, Rangoli also had to experience the loss of one eye for which she underwent retina transplantation and even had complications while breastfeeding her son Prithvi. However, the most painful thing for her was when she was undergoing all the treatment, the ‘culprit was out on bail within few weeks’.

(Contd).....I had lost one eye had a retina transplant, doctors took skin patches from all over my body and grafted my one breast which was severely damaged, during breast feeding Prithu I felt many complications....(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 2, 2019

(contd)....even now I can’t stretch my neck sometime itching in grafted skin is so bad that I wish I was dead... shockingly acid victims numbers are very high in India, the culprit was out on bail within few weeks, it was too painful to see him roam around freely...(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 2, 2019

(Contd)..I stopped following the case, why not death sentence for these people? Beauty was the last thing I cared about I was university topper but best years of my youth went in operation theatres, even though I had 90 percent burn still no reservation for acid survivors (contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 2, 2019

She further wrote, "I stopped following the case, why not a death sentence for these people? Beauty was the last thing I cared about I was university topper but best years of my youth went in operation theatres, even though I had 90 percent burn still no reservation for acid survivors."

(Contd)..I stopped following the case, why not death sentence for these people? Beauty was the last thing I cared about I was university topper but best years of my youth went in operation theatres, even though I had 90 percent burn still no reservation for acid survivors (contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 2, 2019

(Contd).... Why ?? These are some of the questions we need to ask ourselves and our system 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 2, 2019

(Contd).... I do believe sadak chaap romeos are a big evil of our society and we need to fight the mindset not individuals. — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 2, 2019

Also read:

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli slams Priyanka Chopra over her tweet about Greta Thunberg

Tapsee Pannu: Won't apologise for honest opinion on Kangana Ranaut

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page