Kamal Haasan celebrates birthday with family in hometown Paramakudi

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kamal Haasan is celebrating his 65th birthday today

Kamal Haasan is celebrating his 65th birthday today on Nov 7 and to mark this special day in style the actor has headed to his hometown Paramakudi in Tamil Nadu. A three-day celebration has been organised to celebrate Kamal Haasan's birthday and his 60 years in films. Kamal Haasan's daughter and actor Akshara shared pictures from their trip on her Instagram story. In the pictures, Kamal Haasan is seen posing with daughter Shruti Haasan, Akshara and his elder brother Charu Haasan.

According to reports Kamal Haasan will also be unveiling a statue of his father and spend time in his hometown. Kamal Haasan was born to D Srinivas who was a lawyer and a freedom fighter.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kamal Haasan spotted at the airport

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kamal Haasan birthday celebration

A special function on November 8, has also been organised to celebrate his 60 years in films. Big names of the film industry are expected to grace the event. Reports suggest music composer Illayaraaja will be presenting a musical tribute. Rajnikanth and Ajith are also expected to be present at the event.

Kamal Haasan who went to on to become one of the greatest superstars in southern cinema. Kamal Haasan’s popularity however wasn’t limited to any region and he is well-known name in the entire country. His performances in Ek Duje Ke Liye and Chachi 420 are still afresh in every Bollywood lover. Kamal Haasan started his acting at a very young age. He first featured as a child artist in 1959 released Tamil film Kalathur Kannamma made by producer-director Avichi Meiyappa Chettia. Haasan’s performance in the film won him a President's Gold Medal at just 4 years of age. After the success of his first film, there was no looking back for him. He made his adult debut with Maanavan where he featured in a dance sequence.

Currently, Kamal Haasan is filming Indian 2 which will be a sequel of his superhit film Indian.