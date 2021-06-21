Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kamaal R Khan's diss track against Mika Singh taken down by YouTube, channel blocked, says 'See you in court'

After singer Mika Singh released a diss track against actor and self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan, also known as KRK, the latter has announced a diss track of his own. KRK’s song is titled ‘Suwar' while Mika’s created 'KRK Kutta'. Now according to the latest development, Kamaal R Khan's retaliatory diss track against singer has been removed from YouTube for violating its 'harassment and bullying' policies. Reacting to the same, KRK took to Twitter to lash out at YouTube for not taking similar steps against Mika's song.

KRK tweeted, "Now l have all proofs with me to prove that you use different rules for different people. Hundreds of ppl have used my photos and video footage in their videos but you never accepted my complaint. Means you help them to harass me directly!" He also attached a screenshot of the message he received from YouTube, alerting him to the fact that his channel had a strike against it, which would prevent him from uploading new content for a week.

Sharing Mika's song, KRK added, "How this video is not fit for harassment & bullying while he used my photos, video footage & morphed photos. But my videos is fit 4 bullying where I just used his photos only. Means u @YouTubeIndia @TeamYouTube are helping him to harass me. See u in court."

The track 'KRK Kutta' was released by Mika on YouTube with the singer hurling abuses at KRK. The singer claimed that the song is meant to be a "befitting reply" to KRK, in the context of the latter's ongoing tussle with Bollywood star Salman Khan. The song has been sung by Mika while Shaarib Toshi have composed the track. Video features the general public with a cameo by Vindu Dara Singh.

In another tweet, KRK hits out at Mika Singh, saying "Ye Suwar Singer Toh Bola Tha Ki main Case Nahi Karta, Seedha Thappad Marta Hun. Fir #YouTube Se Bheek Kyon Maang Raha Hai Song Hatane Ke Liye? Beta Ye Tere Abba Ka Song Hai. Isko Koi Nahi Hata Sakta! Jitna Jaldi Ho Haath Jodkar Maafi Maang Le! Isee Main Bhalai Hai Chirkut singer."

Mika and KRK have been involved in a mudslinging match ever since Salman Khan filed a case against the latter, an actor-turned-critic, over certain remarks he made. Soon, Mika jumped into the ring, claiming to take up the cudgels on behalf of Salman as well as others in the industry on whom KRK had trained his guns.

Mika recently claimed KRK is banned in India due to property fraud. "KRK is banned in India. He cannot enter India. If this is not true, then KRK must step outside and claim it false, and make an official announcement as to when he is planning to return to India," Mika said.

