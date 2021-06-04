Kamaal R Khan responds to Govinda's clarification on supporting him in legal fight against Salman Khan

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Kamaal R Khan responds to Govinda's clarification on supporting him in the legal fight against Salman Khan

Actor turned film-critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK has been in the headlines after Bollywood superstar Salman Khan filed a defamation complaint against him. The actor has been actively putting forward his view on social media about the legal fight. In his recent tweets, KRK had thanked Govinda for his support which led to an uproar as fans assumed it is actor Govinda he is talking about. Since Govinda and Salman Khan are good friends, it came as a shock that the Hero No. 1 actor is supporting him.

Issuing a clarification, Govinda said, "I read some media reports about me backing KRK. I am not in touch with KRK for years altogether -- no meetings, no phone calls, and no messages. It could be some other person by the same name as I am not being tagged in the tweet. In fact, the self-proclaimed critic had spoken and written unfit statements about me and my movies in the past"

Now, KRK has reacted to the same and clarified that he was talking about his friend Govinda and not the actor. He tweeted, "Please note Mr. Govind Arun Ahuja @govindaahuja21, I didn’t tag you because I was not talking about you. I was talking about my friend, who’s real name Govinda. So I can’t help if media people make news about you."

In another tweet, he added, "Main Toh @AnilKapoor Ko Bhi Bhai Bolta Hoon! @Riteishd Aur @juniorbachchan Ko Bhi Bhai Bolta Hoon! @vivekoberoi and @duttsanjay Ko Bhi Bhai Hi Bolta Hoon!

@iamsrk aur @iHrithik Ko Bhi Bhai Hi Bolta Hun. Pata Nahi Ye media Wale mere Tweets Ka Galat Matlab Kyon Nikalte Rahte Hain."

Adding to the misunderstanding, superstar Govinda had said, "I do not even know in depth the exact problems between Salman and KRK but my name has been dragged in the matter. A similar attempt was made by another film critic Komal Nahata who also took my name in an issue concerning Kartik Aaryan losing a couple of films. Both the attempts seem like an agenda by a demented mind aimed to create nuisance amidst the unprecedented pandemic times."

Talking about KRK's tweet, it read, "Govinda Bhai thank you for your love and support. I won't disappoint you"

For the uninitiated, Salman filed a defamation case against KRK following the release of his new film "Radhe". While KRK has claimed the suit was an outcome to his review of the film, Salman's legal team has declared the defamation case pertains to personal attacks, particularly comments KRK made about the star's NGO, Being Human.

According to Salman's legal team, the suit against KRK was filed because the latter "has been publishing and endorsing defamatory allegations, including that Mr. Salman Khan is corrupt, that he and his brand 'Being Human' are involved in fraud, manipulation and money laundering transactions, that he and Salman Khan Films are dacoits."