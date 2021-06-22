Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VINDUSINGH/KRK Kamaal R Khan questions Vindu Dara Singh for saying if KRK is paid 2-5 lakh for reviews he writes it good

Actor turned film critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK has slammed actor Vindu Dara Singh’s allegations that he puts out fake reviews for a certain amount of price. Vindu alleged that KRK only writes positive reviews to the films whose makers pay him 2-5 lakhs and trashes every other film, no matter how good it is.

In a video, Vindu said “Agar ise (KRK) 2-5 lakh rupaye koi de de film ke review ke liye, toh bohot achche review likhta hai. Agar koi paise na bheje, toh picture ki band baja deta hai, chahe woh Chhichhore hi kyun na ho (If someone pays him 2-5 lakh for a film review, he praises the film. But if someone refuses to pay him, he trashes their film, even if it is a film like Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore). This is the kind of person he is.”

In response, KRK called Vindu a ‘bhikaari’. He wrote, "Aadmi Hamesha Apni Aukaat Ke Hisaab Se Baat Karta Hai. Five years ago, Ajay Devgan accused me for charging Rs.25 lakhs to say bad about his film #Shivaay! After 5 years #VinduDaraSingh is accusing me for charging just 5 Lakh to give good review! Abe Bhikari, I am not Bhikaari."

On the related note, Ajay Devgn in 2016 suspected that Karan Johar paid KRK a sum of 25 lakh to badmouth 'Shivaay' and praise 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

For the uninitiated, Salman filed a defamation case against KRK following the release of his new film "Radhe". While KRK has claimed the suit was an outcome to his review of the film, Salman's legal team has declared the defamation case pertains to personal attacks, particularly comments KRK made about the star's NGO, Being Human.

