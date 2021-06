Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SOHA ALI/KARTIK AARYAN/RADHIKA Radhika Apte, Kartik Aaryan & Soha Ali Khan receive COVID-19 vaccine

Bollywood stars Radhika Apte, Kartik Aaryan and Soha Ali Khan on Tuesday received their jabs of the coronavirus vaccine. Radhika, who is reportedly in the UK, got her second dose of vaccine and posted a picture on Instagram. "Twice jabbed," the 35-year-old actor captioned the picture, using the hashtag "long live NHS". The National Health Service (NHS) is the umbrella term for healthcare systems of the United Kingdom.

Soha Ali Khan, 42, posted a video of herself getting vaccinated. "Got the jab! #COVID19 #Vaccine How about you? Video credit and vaccine partner @kunalkemmu," Ali Khan wrote, tagging her actor husband Kunal Kemmu.

Kartikk Aaryan is an avid social media user and enjoys a massive fan following. He is often seen treating his fans with some interesting tidbits and happy memories with some quirky captions. Now, Kartik, who too got vaccinated, shared the pic with a hilarious caption. The actor took to his Instagram and wrote, "Now loading: Antibodies…"

The central government launched the nationwide drive in March this year to vaccinate everyone above 60 years of age and those aged between 45 and 59 with co-morbidities. From May 1, the central and state governments started vaccinating people aged between 18 and 44.

India recorded 42,640 COVID infections, the lowest in 91 days, taking the total tally of cases to 2,99,77,861, while active cases fell below 7 lakh after 79 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

(With PTI inputs)