Kalki Koechlin shares hearty laughter with daughter Sappho in latest picture 

The new mommy of Bollywood Kalki Koechlin, who welcomed her first child, baby girl Sappho with boyfriend Guy Hershberg earlier this month, is currently enjoying the motherhood phase and her latest post on Instagram is a proof of it. On Sunday, Kalki posted a picture of herself and her little one where the duo can be seen sharing a hearty laughter. The actress announced the name of her daughter Sappho on February 10, three days after she was born

Sharing the adorable picture, Kalki wrote, "Covid times #loveatfirstsmile".

Earlier Kalki had shared a picture of her daughter and boyfriend with an adorable caption, check out her post here:

Kalki and her boyfriend Guy Hershberg shared the news of baby Sappho's arrival in a super cute Instagram post. "Please welcome Sappho. Born 07/02/20. She just spent 9 months wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let's give her some space. Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy pouring in," read an excerpt from her post.

Kalki Koechlin was previously married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap but they divorced in 2015. On the work front, Kalki Koechlin has featured in a number of films and web-series such as Dev D, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Ye Jaawani Hai Deewani and Sacred Games 2.

