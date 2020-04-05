Kalki Koechlin shares hearty laughter with daughter Sappho in latest picture 

The new mommy of Bollywood Kalki Koechlin, who welcomed her first child, baby girl Sappho with boyfriend Guy Hershberg earlier this month, is currently enjoying the motherhood phase and her latest post on Instagram is a proof of it. On Sunday, Kalki posted a picture of herself and her little one where the duo can be seen sharing a hearty laughter. The actress announced the name of her daughter Sappho on February 10, three days after she was born
Sharing the adorable picture, Kalki wrote, "Covid times #loveatfirstsmile".
Earlier Kalki had shared a picture of her daughter and boyfriend with an adorable caption, check out her post here:
Kalki and her boyfriend Guy Hershberg shared the news of baby Sappho's arrival in a super cute Instagram post. "Please welcome Sappho. Born 07/02/20. She just spent 9 months wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let's give her some space. Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy pouring in," read an excerpt from her post.
Please welcome Sappho. Born 07/02/20. She just spent 9 months wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let's give her some space🌬️ Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy pouring in. And respect to all the women who go through the intense and gruesome experience of birth, be it vaginal or c section, so many of whom are not given credit or support for the biggest challenges they face, but are expected to do it out of some kind of duty. The process takes a huge toll both psychological and physical and should have the backing of an entire community to truly heal. And a reminder to each and every human being of where we started, being formed from tiny molecules to conscious, beautiful beings. We are survivors of the biggest battle, the one for life and existence, and should treat ourselves and others with that love and respect. "Some say an army of horsemen or infantry, A fleet of ships is the fairest thing on the black earth, but I say It's what one loves." ~Sappho~ circa 600BC
Kalki Koechlin was previously married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap but they divorced in 2015. On the work front, Kalki Koechlin has featured in a number of films and web-series such as Dev D, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Ye Jaawani Hai Deewani and Sacred Games 2.
