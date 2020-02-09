Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kalki Koechlin reveals her newborn baby girl's name with a heartwarming post

Actress Kalki Koechlin, who welcomed a daughter a few days ago with boyfriend Guy Hershberg, has named the newborn Sappho. Kalki on Sunday took to Instagram to thank everyone for their wishes on the arrival of the munchkin in her life. She also praised the women who go through gruesome pregnancy.

"Please welcome Sappho. Born 07/02/20. She just spent 9 month wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let's give her some space...Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy pouring in. And respect to all the women who go through the intense and gruesome experience of birth, be it vaginal or c section, so many of whom are not given credit or support for the biggest challenges they face, but are expected to do it out of some kind of duty. The process takes a huge toll both psychological and physical and should have the backing of an entire community to truly heal," she wrote.

Kalki also urged her followers to spread love.

"And a reminder to each and every human being of where we started, being formed from tiny molecules to conscious, beautiful beings. We are survivors of the biggest battle, the one for life and existence, and should treat ourselves and others with that love and respect. 'Some say an army of horsemen or infantry, A fleet of ships is the fairest thing on the black earth, but I say It's what one loves' ~Sappho~ circa 600BC," she added.

Along with the post, Kalki also posted a picture of the imprints of a person's two feet. Kalki's boyfriend Guy Hershberg, who is the father of the child, too posted the same image.

It was in September last year that Kalki confirmed her relationship with Guy Hershberg on Instagram. Sharing a picture in which she is seen with Guy on a beach, she wrote, "It's always a Sunday when I'm with my favourite caveman".

Before dating Israeli musician Guy Hershberg, Kalki was married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The ex-couple got married in 2011 but separated after two years. They got officially divorced in 2015.

