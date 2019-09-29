Kalki Koechlin five months pregnant with boyfriend Guy Hershberg's child, to opt for water birth

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kalki Koechlin five months pregnant with boyfriend Guy Hersberg's child, to opt for water birth

Actress Kalki Koechlin has announced her pregnancy with boyfriend Guy Hershberg. In a candid conversation with HT brunch, the Sacred Games actress revealed that she is five months pregnant and can already feel the positive changes. Kalki also revealed that she and her partner are opting for water birth and, also they have chosen a unisex name for their first child.

Kalki Koechlin's boyfriend Guy is an Israeli composer, teacher and pianist. After starting out as a jazz musician, he gradually turned to classical music and now studies piano performance at the Jerusalem Academy of Music and Dance.

Kalki Koechlin and boyfriend Guy Hershberg

Kalki was previously married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. They have worked on several films together, including Dev D. They married in 2011 after two years of dating, and divorced in 2015. However, they continue to be close friends, and even worked together recently in Sacred Games 2. In fact, Kalki posted a picture with her ex-husband on Instagram and wrote, "Two deviants on the sets of #SacredGamesS2."

