Sunday, September 29, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Kalki Koechlin five months pregnant with boyfriend Guy Hershberg's child, to opt for water birth

Kalki Koechlin five months pregnant with boyfriend Guy Hershberg's child, to opt for water birth

Kalki Koechlin, who was earlier married to director Anurag Kashyap, is all set to embrace motherhood with boyfriend Guy Hersberg's child. The Sacred Games actress opened up about her pregnancy and said that she has chosen a unisex name for her baby.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 29, 2019 12:35 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Kalki Koechlin five months pregnant with boyfriend Guy Hersberg's child, to opt for water birth

Actress Kalki Koechlin has announced her pregnancy with boyfriend Guy Hershberg. In a candid conversation with HT brunch, the Sacred Games actress revealed that she is five months pregnant and can already feel the positive changes. Kalki also revealed that she and her partner are opting for water birth and, also they have chosen a unisex name for their first child.

Kalki Koechlin's boyfriend Guy is an Israeli composer, teacher and pianist. After starting out as a jazz musician, he gradually turned to classical music and now studies piano performance at the Jerusalem Academy of Music and Dance.

India Tv - Kalki Koechlin and boyfriend Guy Hershberg

Kalki Koechlin and boyfriend Guy Hershberg

Kalki was previously married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. They have worked on several films together, including Dev D. They married in 2011 after two years of dating, and divorced in 2015. However, they continue to be close friends, and even worked together recently in Sacred Games 2. In fact, Kalki posted a picture with her ex-husband on Instagram and wrote, "Two deviants on the sets of #SacredGamesS2."

More Entertainment stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryBigg Boss 13 starts today: Where, when to watch and what to expect Next Story  