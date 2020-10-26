Kajol Devgan offers prayers at temple on Dussehra

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAJOL Kajol offers prayers at temple on Dussehra

Being one of the Bollywood actress who is quite active on social media, Kajol often shares interesting posts on her social media handles. Recently, taking to her Instagram handle she shared a video wherein the actress can be seen seeking blessing at a temple on the occasion of Dussehra.

The video shows a pandit offering prayers.

While sharing the video, Kajol in a dialogue manner, wrote, “Me:- U know this is the time I normally come to see u at ur house but this year I'm in a strange city, I can't find ur place .... SHE:- OK fine. I will organize it!"

"Going to a place of worship should feel like going to ur besties house. And this year I just felt like I didn't know how where or when . And the Goddess smiled and made it happen. #synchronicity #manproposes #goddessdisposes #iamblessed,” she added.

Soon, the post was floaded love from fans and followers. The comment section had compliments and heart emojis

Take a look at Kajol’s latest post:

Earlier, sharing a gorgeous picture of herself on Instagram handle, Kajol wished her fans on Dussehra. In the pictures, she can be seen donning a beautiful white saree with golden blouse. To complete her look, she opted for kohl eyes and chandbalis. While sharing the same, she wrote, “Wishing everyone a very happy Dussehra! The start of something good.”

The actress was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior with Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Sharad Kelkar.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage