Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/JUNIOR NTR FANPAGE Junior NTR pays homage to Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar in Bengaluru

Telugu superstar Junior NTR reached Bengaluru on Saturday (October 30) to pay homage to Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar who passed away following a heart attack. He was accompanied by KGF Director Prashanth Neel. Junior NTR stood for a while looking at the mortal remains of Puneeth and later, hugged Puneeth's elder brother, Shiva Rajkumar. The Telugu actor and Puneeth had a bonding for years. He also consoled Shiva Rajkumar who was in tears. Junior NTR broke down while consoling Puneeth's Brother.

Visuals from the funeral have been beamed across social media platforms. Several fan pages also posted the RRR's actor pics and videos from the funeral. For the unversed, Junior NTR shared a special bond with Puneeth's family. He had come to Bengaluru earlier to sing a song for Puneeth's movie 'Chakravyuha'. Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar's fan dies of heart attack after news of actor's demise

Meanwhile, Puneeth Rajkumar, who passed away at the age of 46, will be cremated on Sunday (October 31) with full state honour, CM Basavaraj Bommai informed. He also said that Puneet Rajkumar's daughter has left Delhi and will reach Bengaluru by 6 o'clock. "The number of fans of Puneet is also high, we want everyone to have their last darshan, after 6 pm it is also challenging to make arrangements in Kanteerwa studio. That is why after talks with the family, it has been decided that the last rites of Puneet Rajkumar will now be performed tomorrow, " he said. Puneeth Rajkumar last rites: Kannada actor to be cremated with full state honours tomorrow

According to BJP MLA S.R. Vishwanath, Puneeth's elder daughter Dhruthi, who lives in the US, will be reaching New Delhi. Once she reaches, the mortal remains draped in Tricolour, will be taken to the Kanteerava Stadium in a procession for the last rites. Lakhs of fans from across Karnataka and neighbouring states have been pouring in since Friday evening to bid a final adieu to their favourite star.