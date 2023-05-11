Jungkook and BTS RM reunited! Kim Namjoon shares goofy photos together

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RKIVE Jungkook and BTS RM reunited!

Jungkook and BTS RM treated fans with goofy reunion photos that left the ARMY excited. Biggest Kpop band BTS leader Kim Namjoon on Thursday took to his Instagram stories to share photos with the 'Golden maknae' JK. In the photo reel, the singer and the rapper can be seen flaunting different expressions while posing for the camera. Fans absolutely love how the BTS members come together to support each other even when they are currently working on their individual careers.

Jungkook adores BTS RM aka Kim Namjoon and has always claimed that he joined the Kpop industry because of the rapper. Reacting to their camaraderie, fans flooded the internet with their happy comments. One user wrote, "Namjoon finally took Jungkook out on the date he was talking about on weverse live." Another tweeted, "Our forever little one and forever leader."

Meanwhile, Jungkook broke the internet on Wednesday when he attended the Calvin Klein 2023 Spring Global Party in Seoul. The BTS member arrived wearing the black Calvin Klein Relaxed Fit utility overshirt which was sold out instantly after his photos were dropped on the internet. With a half ponytail and a chain on his neck, the Kpop idol looked dapper.

Other than Jungkook, Jennie from the girl Kpop band BLACKPINK, also attended the event.

Not just Jungkook, BTS RM also left the fans amazed as he dropped photos from his latest photoshoot. Kim Namjoon featured on the cover of Vogue Korea and shared three different looks from the same. Soon after the same, 'NamJune is Coming' started trending on Twitter.

A fan said, "like wdym he's actually a real person that exits !!!!" Another said, "THIS IS INSANITY! joon got the face of an actor with a body of a model i’m legit losing my mind omg." Check out the photos-

Talking about their solo projects, Jungkook is reportedly working on his solo album. BTS RM on the other hand has already released his solo album titled Indigo which broke many records.

