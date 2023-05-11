BTS Jimin dances to 'Punjabi Wedding Song' in viral video; BTS ARMY cherishes 'bhangra vibes'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BTS Jimin dancing to 'Punjabi Wedding Song' in viral video

BTS Jimin has been breaking the internet with his solo album FACE and songs like 'Like Crazy' and 'Set Me Free Pt 2'. The BTS member has broken many records with his songs and has also become the first Kpop soloist in Billboard 200 history to spend 5 weeks in the Top 70. While his solo album continues to achieve success, the Kpop singer has been seen promoting other songs and doing dance challenges with other Kpop idols as well.

BTS Jimin performed the "Unforgiven challenge" with Le Sserafim's Eunchae and Kazuha last month and now, desi BTS ARMY has given it a Bollywood touch. Replacing the song with the Hindi movie Hasee Toh Phasee's peppy track 'Punjabi Wedding Song', an Instagram user expressed how perfectly Jimin's steps sync with the lyrics of the Bollywood song. The editing of the viral video appears as if Jimin is actually dancing to the 'Punjabi wedding Song'.

Check out the viral video here-

BTS Jimin's video earned a lot of excited comments from Indian fans who were amazed by the perfect synchronisation. A user commented, "Every beat is fitting so well .. my repeat mode is on." Another said, "Exactly. The moment I saw the video I was like this is Bhangra vibes" A third fan wrote, "I was just desperately waiting for an army to edit on desi song."

This isn't the first time when BTS fans have edited the members' dance videos and replaced the songs with Bollywood songs. Earlier, Jungkook's video of dancing on his FIFA World Cup 2023 anthem 'Dreamers' was edited as if he was dancing to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's film Brahmastra's song Kesariya.

Watch the video here-

Meanwhile, after the massive success of his solo album FACE, BTS Jimin is all set to release another song as he collaborates with Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, JVKE, and Muni Long to create a highly anticipated new track titled "Angel Pt. 1." for Vin Diesel's 'Fast X'. It is scheduled to be released on May 18, 2023.

