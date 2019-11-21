John Abraham introduces his 'babies' to the world. Watch video

John Abraham introduces his superbike collection in an Instagram video

John Abraham is known for his love for bikes. The actor takes special care of his and treats them like his babies. People still can’t get over John racing with his speed machines in 'Dhoom'. John took to his Instagram to share a video in which that actor is seen flaunting his amazing bike collection. Looking at the actor's bike collection any superbike lover is sure to get jealous. In the video, John introduces six bikes from his bike collection. The superbikes in the video are Kawasaki Ninja ZX 14R, Aprilia RSV4, Yamaha R1, Ducati Panigale V4, MV Augusta F3 800 and Yamaha Vmax.

Sharing the post on his Instagram, John wrote, "My babies !! . #superbikes"

John's video has got over a million views in just a few hours of its upload.

On the work front, John is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Pagalpanti. The actor who recently has been doing patriotic action films will be seen in a comic role after a long time. Directed by Anees Bazmi, Pagalpanti stars John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Ileana D'Cruz, Urvashi Rautela, and Kriti Kharbanda. The film is set to release on November 22, 2019.

John is also shooting for the second installment of his last year's release Satayamev Jayate. Satyamev Jayate stars John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar in lead roles and is being directed by Milap Zaveri.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News