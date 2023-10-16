'Itna direction mat dijiye': Jaya Bachchan snaps at paps again | Video

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Jaya Bachchan with Padmini Kolhapure

The love-hate relationship between Jaya Bachchan and the paparazzi is not hidden. The veteran actor, time and again, had snapped at the media over clicking pictures. And we all know, she hates being clicked. However, she somehow managed to stand on the media platform during Hema Malini's 75th birthday bash.

Jaya Bachchan on October 16 made her appearance with Padmini Kolhapure to get clicked by the paps. In the viral video, she can be heard saying in Hindi, "Padmini mujhe yahan le kar aayi hai." After posing for a minute, she jokingly says, "Itna direction mat dijiye."

Watch the viral video here:

Soon after the video went viral, social media users jumped to comment on the same. While a section of users couldn't believe their eyes as Jaya Bachchan smiled, others slammed her yet again. One user wrote, "I love seeing her laugh happily." Another user wrote, "Can’t believe she is smiling." Yet another user commented, "Why all click her photos when she insults media every moment."

Jaya Bachchan has been trolled multiple times over being rude to paparazzi and refusing to pose. Earlier, she snapped at paps who tripped while clicking her. She was heard saying, "I hope you double and fall."

Hema Malini turns 75

Meanwhile, Hema Malini turned 75 on October 16. The actor hosted a grand celebration attended by several dignitaries from the B-Town. Juhi Chawla, Fardeen Khan, Ayushman Khurrana, Madhuri Dixit, Rekha, Jacky Shroff, Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty, Anil Sharma, Kailash Kher, Jeetender, and Rakesh Roushan are among the attendees at the birthday bash.

Esha Deol took to Instagram and extended birthday wishes for her mother. In a heartfelt note, she wrote, "Happy birthday mamma. Celebrating you today & forever.. a divine lady who lives life on her own terms with utmost grace & dignity.. a powerhouse.. A loving daughter & wife, compassionate mother, adorable grandmother, fantastic actor, graceful dancer, honest politician & the list can just go on & on … you are a force .. blessed by your parents, loved by the nation & adored by your husband, daughters & grandchildren. There can be only one Dream girl one Hemamalini ..stay blessed, happy, healthy & strong I love you."

Take a look:

