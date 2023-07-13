Jawan: Here's how Gauri Khan & AbRam reacted to Shah Rukh Khan's film prevue

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan and AbRam

Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Jawan' has been trending ever since the makers unveiled its first prevue. And now, the Bollywood superstar treated his fans to a much-awaited #ASKSRK session on Twitter, on Thursday. The topic of discussion was SRK's recently-released Jawan prevue and everything related to the film that fans are excited about the same. In just 24 hours prevue's release on July 10, it crossed the 500 million mark on YouTube.

Directed by Atlee, the prevue shows SRK in an action-packed avatar. It began with the inimitable voiceover of Shah Rukh, building up the excitement. The scenes were filled with Shah Rukh Khan in all his glory, packaged in a typical Atlee-style flamboyant cinema. The Pathaan actor is featured in a never-seen-before avatar. Amid the #ASKSRK session, a Twitter user asked the superstar, "What's the reaction of Gauri Ma'am after watching the prevue of Jawan?" To this, he responded, "Gauri loves the fact that it shows a lot of women power."

Another user was curious to know AbRam's reaction. "AbRam ko kaise laga JAWAN PREVUE? #AskSRK," asked a fan. Shah Rukh took notice of it and replied, "He loves the title music given by Anirudh. The whistle especially! #Jawan."

Shah Rukh began the session with these words on Thursday, "Been told that I should do an #AskSRK right now because I am doing nothing to answer questions surrounding #Jawan Prevue. Obviously won't give away too much but will answer a few for sure. Ready ah."

About Jawan

Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, the movie has been written and directed by Atlee, with Hindi dialogues penned by Sumit Purohit. Talking about the film, Shah Rukh Khan said in a statement, "Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come”.

Jawan marks Shah Rukh’s second big budget release of the year. The film will hit the silver screen on September 7 this year in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu languages. It will also feature Nayanthara, Priyamani and will also have a special appearance of Deepika Padukone as well.

Latest Entertainment News