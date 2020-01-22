Image Source : TWITTER Javed Akhtar gives update on wife Shabana Azmi's health: There's good news, all reports are positive

Actres Shabana Azmi, who was injured in an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday afternoon, can be discharged from the Kokilabehn Dhirubhai Ambani hospital soon, husband Javed Akhtar said in a recent interview. The lyricist added that no serious harm was done and all the medical reports are positive.

Shabana Azmi was admitted at Kokilaben Ambani hospital insuburban Andheri after initial treatment at MGM Hospital in Navi Mumbai. "She is stable and under observation," said Dr SantoshShetty, Executive Director and CEO of Ambani Hospital in the initial statement.

"There is good news. All tests and medical reports including the MRI are positive. No serious harm was done. We we can all breathe a sigh of relief", Javed Akhtar was quoted as saying to Bollywood Hungama.

While Shabana Azmi is recovering from the accident, reports said that the truck driver who was involved in the accident has filed an FIR against the actress's driver Amlesh Kamat. The latest development reveals that the FIR accuses the driver of rash driving, which resulted in the accident.

"An FIR has been registered against Amlesh Kamat, driver of Shabana Azmi in Khalapur on a complaint filed by truck driver. The FIR reads, 'due to rash driving by the driver, the car hit the moving truck on Pune-Mumbai Expressway which resulted in the accident,'" a tweet from ANI revealed.



Shabana Azmi suffered a head injury and sustained minor injuries to her backbone. Javed Akhtar escaped with a minor injury.

As soon as Shabana was brought to Kokilaben, several Bollywood stars made their way to meet her. Javed Akhtar's children Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar were spotted making their way to the hospital. The Toofan actor was seen accompanied by his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar. Shabana's niece Tabu was also seen rushing to the hospital to meet the veteran star. Anil Kapoor was also seen at the hospital.

