Janhvi Kapoor struggles to change clothes in car on relaxed day| PICS

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVI KAPOOR Janhvi Kapoor struggles to change clothes in car on relaxed day

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to post a few of herself as she decides to ditch her glamorous look. The actress shared a behind-the-scenes picture from her 'relaxed day'. Janhvi, who is an avid social media user, on Wednesday, posted a few photos on her Gram as she went from glamorous to casual. In one of the photos, Janhvi could be seen struggling as she changed her outfit in a car.

After the promotions of Roohi, the actress decided to go casual and so struggles to don in that look. Uploading the pictures, Janhvi wrote in her caption, "it was a relaxed day," along with upside-down smileys. The first two images featured Janhvi posing in a strapless top paired with a sequined mini skirt. While, in the last photo we see her sitting in a plane, wearing jeans and a long-sleeved white top.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Janhvi who is currently shooting for her next film Good Luck Jerry, had shared a glimpse of her birthday cake from the sets of the movie. The actress recently celebrated her 24th birthday and shared a short video on her Instagram story, giving a glimpse of her delicious birthday cake that her crew had got for her.

Expressing her gratitude for the team she wrote "thank you" along with the video. In the video, Janhvi was seen filming her birthday cake, as she pans the camera towards one of her crew members holding a placard, with "I came for cake" written on it.

On the work front, Janhvi will next be seen in 'Roohi', which is set to hit the big screens on March 11 this year. It also stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the lead roles. The upcoming horror-comedy will become the first film to arrive in theatres after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting allowed cinema halls nationwide to operate at full capacity from February 1 with COVID-19 safety protocols put in place. The film is based on the lines of the 2018 hit film 'Stree', which featured Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles.