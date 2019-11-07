Dostana 2: Janhvi Kapoor visits Golden Temple ahead of film's shoot

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Janhvi Kapoor visits Golden Temple before beginning the shoot of Dostana 2

Janhvi Kapoor is ready to start the shoot of her upcoming film Dostana with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshaya. The actress visited Golden Temple to seek blessings ahead of the start of the shoot. Jahnvi took to her Instagram to share pictures from her Golden Temple visit with Dostana 2 director Collin Dcunho. The team will soon begin the first schedule of the film in Punjab.

In the picture that was posted by Jahnvi on her Instagram, she could be seen standing in front of the Golden Temple with dupatta on her head.

The actress also shared a video and boomerang, where on her Instagram story in which she could bee is seen enjoying a glass of Punjabi lassi.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Janhvi Kapoor enjoys lassi

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Janhvi Kapoor enjoys lassi with Dostana 2 director Collin Dcunha

Dostana 2 which will be a sequel to Karan Johar's Dostana was announced in September this year. Karan Johar announces the film this year.

The return of the franchise with unlimited madness! @TheAaryanKartik, #Janhvi & a soon to be launched fresh face - making it the trio for #Dostana2, directed by @CollinDcunha. Watch out for the third suitable boy!@apoorvamehta18 @dharmamovies pic.twitter.com/XtpSHGMUrv — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 27, 2019

In another Tweet, in September this year, Karan revealed the name of a newcomer who will be seen in the film. Karan tweeted, "Both happy and excited to introduce the new kid on the Dharma block! LAKSHYA will be making his debut with us in #DOSTANA2 and from thereon, we hope to start a solid cinematic journey together! Please welcome #Lakshya and shower him with all your love and blessings..."

Both happy and excited to introduce the new kid on the Dharma block! LAKSHYA will be making his debut with us in #DOSTANA2 and from thereon, we hope to start a solid cinematic journey together! Please welcome #Lakshya and shower him with all your love and blessings... pic.twitter.com/zEgxX8a7V4 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 5, 2019

Lakshaya has been a Television actor before signing Dostana 2.

The original Dostana that released in 2008 starred Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra while the sequel will star Kaartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshaya. Dostana 2 will be directed by debutant director Collin Dcunha.