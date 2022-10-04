Janhvi Kapoor bags role opposite Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan? Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@JANHVIKAPOOR Akshay Kumar, Janhvi Kapoor and Tiger Shroff's Instagram post

Rumors are going around that the Bollywood Diva Jahnvi Kapoor has bagged the lead role in Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. According to the sources, Ali Abbas Zafar and Jackky Bhagnani have roped in Janhvi Kapoor to play the female lead alongside Tiger Shroff in the film. “The idea is to pull off a casting coup by getting some of the big names together to create a big screen spectacle. After contemplating on getting the best possible cast for the script, the team has zeroed in on Janhvi Kapoor to play the female lead alongside Tiger Shroff,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added, like all other Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, there is a strong character with ample of scope for the women in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. “Ali likes to work on his characters and bring in a larger-than-life dynamic to all the key actors. Much like that, the two female leads also have a great role in the film”. Earlier in an interview the director, Ali Abbas promised that the film will suffice all the fans of the action genre as he plans to bring old school and new school together. The filmmaker will be shooting with stunt teams from Hollywood.

The female lead opposite Akshay Kumar will be locked in the next 15 days and the makers are in conversation with actors from the top bracket. 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is slated to go on floors in the month of January with a five-month schedule, as the team intends to call it a wrap by May 2023. The director also informed that there’s a reason why the film is titled Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and it has nothing to do with the original film. The film releases in December 2023, and is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Himanshu Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar.

