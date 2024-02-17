"It's normal..," Huma Qureshi defends Deepika Padukone on Koffee With Karan S8 statement

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Huma Qureshi defends Deepika Padukone on Koffee With Karan S8 statement

Last year, the presence of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan Season 8 made a lot of headlines. The couple had to endure severe trolling, especially Deepika for their statements on the chat show. In a recent interview, Huma Qureshi has defended actress Deepika Padukone. In Koffee with Karan Season 8, Deepika had said that she went on dates with others while also seeing Ranveer Singh. Now Huma has called it normal and said that people troll on everything.

What had Deepika Padukone said?

For the unversed, while talking about her initial days of dating Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone had said in a segment that initially, the couple was not very serious about each other. However, in the end, both of them realised their love for each other. “I wanted to be single for a while because I had come from difficult relationships. I was going through a phase where I said 'I just don't want to be attached, don't want to be committed'. And I had fun! And then he came along, so I didn't commit, until he proposed to me. There was no commitment as such. Even if we were technically allowed to see other people, we would just keep coming back to each other,” said Padukone. People were shocked by this revelation. This statement had put the actress in trouble and she was also trolled badly on social media.

Huma Qureshi speaks on Deepika Padukone's trolling

Now Huma Qureshi's reaction has come to light on Deepika Padukone's criticism. The actress has supported Deepika and said that no matter what people do, trolling is bound to happen. "Ah, what can I say? Can't say anything. This is absurd. Be normal about this. What's the problem with this? No, but we celebs are going to present the kind of delicious thing that they (trolls) have been expecting. I don't know what it is. I don't think anyone else would know this. We are in a trolling culture. Troll everyone. People troll even if you wear black, they troll even if you don't wear black. You know what I mean? said Huma

On the work front, Huma Qureshi will soon be seen in Maharani 3. The teaser of the series was released last month. However, its release date has not been announced yet.

