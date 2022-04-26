Is that Bigg Boss fame Mahira Sharma's photo in BTS' RM's profile? ARMY disagrees

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MAHIRA SHARMA, RKLIVE Mahira Sharma, RM of BTS

Indian fans of K-pop band BTS were surprised when reportedly a photo of Bigg Boss fame Mahira Sharma was shared on RM's Instagram profile. Several reports claimed that BTS’s leader Kim Nam-joon, shared the Indian television actress' photograph on his verified Instagram account and deleted it later. Apparently, it was shared by him in a post where he shared photos from his visit to a museum. The purported photograph was originally shared by Mahira earlier this month. However, ARMY has refused to believe that RM posted her photo and have urged to stop sharing 'fake' news.

Many were surprised to know about this. A user wrote, "What is this....do any one have any idea?? why RM updated with her.. Btw she is Indian actress Mahira Sharma #BTS (sic)." Another said, "What Mahira Sharma in Rm post....??? Is this true.. Collaboration?? Hacked?? Or By mistake??"

Netizens found it hard to come to terms with it. "I can't digest this. Like damn. Mahira Sharma in RM's post. #mahirasharma (sic)," writes a user.

Reacting to the news, another Twitter user wrote, "Idk, I don't even think it's real? Like first of all RM is a rapper, not a singer and second, he never posted about Mahira. Must be a clout chasing move." Many also appealed to stop spreading fake news. "That's not at all true!! It's a Instagram Glitch!!! RM ke pass koi aur kam nahi hai? ... That they'll collab with Mahira come on don't spread fake news! Bts members are very soft and sensitive dont spread negative news! There isn't any picture if Mahira Sharma in his posts!" a user tweeted along with a video showing RM's post.

Meanwhile, RM, and his BTS bandmates -- Suga, V, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, and Jungkook have returned to Seoul, South Korea after their four-day concert in Las Vegas in the United States. to ARMY's delight, the band will be releasing a new album in the coming June.