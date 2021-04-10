Irrfan Khan's son Babil completes first schedule of debut film, says 'story will always be bigger than you'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BABIL.I.K Irrfan Khan's son Babil completes first schedule of debut film

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil is all set to begin his acting career. On Saturday, the starkid shared a picture on Instagram with his friend and revealed that he has completed the first schedule of his debut film. While he did not reveal any details of the film, he shared what he learned in the process. Babil shared a reflective note about the process he underwent.

Babil wrote, "I have finished my first shooting schedule. Damn. Also with my childhood best friend bama side. In the process, I realised that it is absolutely necessary to remember that your self-importance will drown you if you’re not extremely careful and honest with yourself. You are part of a story and the story will always be bigger than you. (Whether you are an actor or not). Have a great day today!"

While Babil said that the story will be bigger than you, Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh disagreed and commented, "@babil.i.k ur the story." To this, Babil replied, "@kans26 sir aapke hi paise se aapko gift."

In his debut film, Babil will apparently star opposite Laila girl Tripti Dimri. Recently, the actress shared an Instagram story in which she was seen standing amid the snow on the mountains. She also revealed the name of the film which is Qala and tagged Babil as well. Also, it is said that the film is by Clean Slate Filmz production headed by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Sharma.

Meanwhile, late actor Irrfan Khan has been posthumously honoured with the Best Actor in a Leading Role and Lifetime Achievement Award for his last release 'Angrezi Medium.' His son Babil had received the award on his behalf and had broken down at the event. He also penned down an emotional note saying, "Thank you FILMFARE! Even after he has departed you have recognised his commitment to his craft. We as a family are so grateful."

For those unversed, Irrfan died on April 29 last year in Mumbai at the age of 53 last year after a long battle with cancer.