Ira Khan celebrates BFF Mithila Palkar's birthday post wedding, video viral | Watch

Ira Khan celebrates BFF Mithila Palkar's birthday post her wedding

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare, who had registered their marriage in Mumbai on January 3, had a grand wedding in Udaipur yesterday. In the white wedding pictures, the newlywed couple were the happiest and also posed with Ira's parents Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta. After their dream wedding, Ira and Nupur celebrated their friend and OTT actor Mithila Palkar's 31st birthday in Udaipur.

Mithila Palkar celebrates her birthday with newlyweds Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare

Mithila Palkar, who turned a year older on January 11, celebrated her birthday at midnight with her friends Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare, and other friends present at the couple's wedding. In the video, new bride Ira Khan can be seen lighting the candles on Mithila's birthday cake. Meanwhile, as the Happy Birthday song plays in the background, Nupur Shikhare and other friends clap and sing for the actor. Ira is seen wearing a black jacket over her white wedding outfit and Mithila has also donned a black long coat. Re-sharing the video clip on her Instagram Stories, Mithila wrote, "Such a special birthday!"

Ira Khan celebrates BFF Mithila Palkar's birthday post wedding

Mithila Palkar reunites with her Katti Batti co-star Imran Khan

Meanwhile, during the wedding festivities of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare in Udaipur, Mithila Palkar also reunited with her Katti Batti co-stars Imran Khan and Abhishek Saha. Directed by Nikhil Advani, this film was released in 2015. It was Imran Khan's last film where he was seen in the lead role of an architect Madhav 'Maddy' Kabra, while Mithila Palkar played the role of his sister Koel Kabra. Abhishek Saha played Maddy's friend, Vinay in Katti Batti.

A grand reception will be held on this day

Ira and Nupur will reportedly host a grand wedding reception in Mumbai on January 13. According to media reports, Aamir Khan's friends and colleagues from the film industry including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan will attend the reception along with Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, etc. Kareena Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani, Ashutosh Gowariker, and Juhi Chawla are on the guest list.