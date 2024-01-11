Nayanthara's Annapoorani removed from Netflix after backlash: Know the reason here

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Nayanthara's Annapoorani removed from Netflix Indi

Controversy is increasing over famous South Indian actor Nayanthara's recently released film Annapoorani. The film was streamed on the OTT platform Netflix some time ago, since then the film has been embroiled in controversies. The makers of the film and its star cast have been accused of insulting Lord Ram. Meanwhile, seeing the increasing opposition to the film, Netflix India has removed Nayanthara's film from the OTT platform.

Offenders have claimed the makers of the film have portrayed Lord Ram as a meat eater in the film, due to which the religious sentiments of many people have been hurt. It is told in the film that Lord Ram had consumed meat while in exile. Ever since the scene went viral on social media, Annapoorani has been embroiled in controversies. And seems like after the controversy escalated, Netflix, keeping in mind the sentiments of the people, removed the film from the OTT platform.

Zee Studios issues an apology

After facing severe backlash, the makers of Annapoorani, and production house Zee Studios have issued an apology. "We have no intentions as co-producers of the film to hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus and Brahmins community and would like to hereby apologise for the inconvenience caused and hurt caused to the sentiments of the respective communities." Zee Studios said in their official statement.

Complaint filed against makers and star cast of Annapoorani

It is noteworthy that FIR has also been lodged against the makers and star cast of Annapoorani in Mumbai and Jabalpur. The complaint states that such scenes have been shown in the film, where Lord Shri Ram has been insulted. Apart from this, it has also been told in the film that Lord Ram used to kill animals and consume their meat during his exile. Hence, the sentiments of Hindus have been hurt and they appealed for a ban on the film too.

For the unversed, apart from Nayanthara, Sathyaraj, Jai, and Achyut Kumar are also seen in important roles in the film directed by Nilesh Krishnan. Annapoorani revolves around a chef and her life.