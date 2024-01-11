Metro In Dino gets new release date, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan-starrer will now release on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Metro In Dino was earlier scheduled to release in March 2024.

Filmmaker Anurag Basu’s upcoming directorial Metro…In Dino, which was earlier scheduled to hit the big screens on March 29, has been pushed back again and this time by six months. It will now be released on September 30.

The upcoming film stars an ensemble cast of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

The film is a sequel to Basu’s 2007 film Life in a Metro (2007) was originally slated to hit the screens on December 8, 2023.

In the caption, Taran wrote, ''ANURAG BASU’S ANTHOLOGY ‘METRO… IN DINO’ NEW RELEASE DATE… #MetroInDino - the anthology directed by #AnuragBasu - gets new release date: 13 Sept 2024.''

The makers announced that the release was pushed to March 29, 2024.

Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Basu's film, has just announced its new release date.

About the film

The film follows stories of bittersweet relationships in a contemporary setting, exploring various aspects, hues, and moods of love.

The previous film in the series featured Kangana Ranaut, Shiney Ahuja, Shilpa Shetty, Dharmendra, Irrfan Khan, and Kay Kay Menon in prominent roles.

Directed by Anurag Basu, the music of Metro In Dino is composed by Pritam. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu.

