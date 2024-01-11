FWICE calls for boycott of Maldives, asks filmmakers to choose alternative locations in India

Follow us on Image Source : X/INSTAGRAM PM Modi recently visited Lakshadweep.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) on Wednesday appealed to all film producers to call out their shooting bookings in the Maldives. The press release issued by FWICE urged the makers to choose similar locations in India for the shooting purpose and contribute towards developing tourism in India. The decision to boycott Maldives by FWICE came after the growing row between India and Maldives over the derogatory statement issued by three ministers of Maldives. FWICE has also condemned the 'irresponsible' and 'ridiculous' remarks of the ministers of Maldives passed on globally respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The statement issued by FWICE reads, ''In view of the growing row between India and Maldives over the derogatory statement issued by three ministers of Maldives, the FWICE which is the oldest and largest Federal body of the workers, technicians and artists working in the media and entertainment industry, strongly condemns the most irresponsible and ridiculous remarks of the ministers of Maldives passed on globally respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji.''

Appealing filmmakers to choose alternative location for shooting purposes, FWICE added, ''In solidarity with the nation and its wide culture, the members of the FWICE have decided to boycott Maldives for their shooting locations. Instead, the FWICE appeals its members to choose similar locations in India for their shooting purpose and contribute towards developing the tourism in India. All the producers in India and over the globe are hereby advised not to plan any shootings or production activities in Maldives. We all stand in strong support towards our Prime Minister and our Nation.''

Earlier, the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) also urged tourism and trade associations to stop promoting Maldives and divert all enquiries to Lakshadweep.

