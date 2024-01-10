Bigg Boss 17: Kangana Ranaut roots for Ankita Lokhande to win but 'not at the cost of her marriage'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kangana and Ankita have worked together in a film titled Manikarnika.

Kangana Ranaut has come out in support of her Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi co-star Ankita Lokhande, who is a contestant in Bigg Boss 17, and shared that the media is attempting to break their family by creating a false story.

Kangana took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a snippet from the interview of Ankita’s mother-in-law, where she is seen talking about why she should lift the trophy.

The Tejas actress wrote, “Media doing their best to break their family, they won’t show @lokhandeankita’s saasumaa rooting for her, also love that chuckle in the end… Ha ha .. too cute aunty, reality shows come and go but family is forever, I hope my friend @lokhandeankita wins but not at the cost of her marriage.”

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kangana Ranaut's latest Instagram Stories

Conversation between Vicky Jain's mother and Ankita Lokhande got intense

Earlier this week, Bigg Boss allowed one family member of each housemate to enter the show to spend quality time with them inside the BB House. Ankita Lokhande's mother was the first person to enter the Bigg Boss 17 house. Ankita expected her mother-in-law to complain about her behavior but instead, she pampered her initially when she entered the house.

Ankita was also seen talking with Vicky's mother in private which eventually turned into an argument.

Vicky's mother tells Ankita, ''When you kicked Vicky, Vicky's father immediately called your mother and asked whether you also used to kick your husband in the same way.''

Ankita was stunned after hearing this. The actor then fired back at her mother-in-law and said, ''What was the need for me to call mom, my mother is alone there, my father has died, Mama. Please don't grab my parents.''

In the Bigg Boss 17 house, Ankita and her husband are often seen quarreling and fighting. The couple was also seen even talking about divorce.

Also Read: 'Sometimes I am conscious..': Vijay Sethupathi on wearing casual clothes, slippers at film events