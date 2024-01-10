'Sometimes I am conscious..': Vijay Sethupathi on wearing casual clothes, slippers at film events

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Merry Christmas will release on January 12, 2024.

After a thrilling performance in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan, Vijay Sethupathi is all set for his upcoming flick, Merry Christmas. The actor is currently busy promoting the film and is travelling from one city to another along with the female lead of Merry Christmas, Katrina Kaif. For every event, the actor is seen wearing casual clothes and is even seen wearing chappals. In a recent talk with Indian Express, the actor opened up on his public appearances and casual looks at film events.

''Main aisa hi tha, body shaming bohot kiya tha mujhe (I was body-shamed several times for the way I look). Wahaan bhi kiya tha (they also did it). It happened, but the good thing is that people accept you the way who you are. Today wherever I go, I am accepted, it is a blessing. Thanks to my audience that I am happy being myself. I didn’t expect this, I didn’t,'' the actor said.

Talking about the ongoing discussion on social media about his casual looks, which is quite different than what other Bollywood stars do.

''Sometimes I am conscious about my costumes because I believe in wearing what I am comfortable in. Sometimes people say I am showing off, sometimes they say I am too simple. Chappal pehnega toh simple matlab kya (how is wearing slippers equal to bring simple?). But sometimes I am conscious about that also. If I go to functions, I see people dressed up really well, and I get really conscious. So mostly I try to avoid going for get-togethers and meetings generally, otherwise I am comfortable,'' he added.

Speaking on how he navigated his focus into Bollywood from the South film industry and if he ever thought of working in Hindi cinema.

''Aisa kuch nahi tha (nothing like that). I am not the sort of person to make plans and stick to them, I believe that when you are open, people may surprise you. When I met Sriram Raghavan for Merry Christmas, maine socha bhi nahi that (I had never imagined) that I’ll do this and work with Katrina Kaif. Mumbaikar is a remake, but for Farzi, I had not expected that I’ll get to work with Raj and DK. I had a very good time when I was working with them,'' he added.

Meanwhile, Vijay's Merry Christmas is all set to hit big screens on January 12, 2024.

