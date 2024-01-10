Bobby Deol REVEALS his favourite song, dialogue from Animal | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol in the lead roles.

Bobby Deol, who rose to fame again after he played the popular antagonist Abrar Haque in his recent release Animal, recently shared a video on his Instagram account wherein he answered several questions about the film. In the video, he revealed his favourite dialogue and song from the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial. Not only this, he even revealed that he will be making his debut in the South film industry soon and how good bonding he has with the director.

Taking to Instagram, Bobby shared the video with Jamal Kudu song playing in the background while the actor answered a few questions.

The first question is ''tell us about your look tonight?'' The actor says, ''I am dressed in Prada. It’s all Prada. My wife styled me. She makes me looks good.''

Talking about his favourite song from Animal, the actor says, ''It has to be..'' with a special mention of putting glass on his head.

He was then asked, ''If Abrar had a superpower, what would that be?'' In reply, Bobby said, ''Peace to the world. Peace and happiness.''

The next question was, “If Abrar had one dialogue in Animal, what would it be?” The actor said, “Tu aur tu idhar aa.''

Talking about his future project, which also involves a South Indian flick, the actor said, ''It’s in South industry and I am very excited working with this director. He is such a sweetheart. I call him teddy bear. I am working with a great actor and the cast and the crew…the team is just awesome. So, I am looking forward to that.''

The actor captioned the post and wrote, ''Falling short of words to describe this feeling. Grateful to each and everyone of you for showering #TeamAnimal and Abrar with unconditional love.''

For the unversed, Animal was released on December 1, 2023 and created a havoc at the box office not only in India but in the overseas market as well. The film grossed over Rs 800 crore at the global box office, making it one of the most successful Indian films in 2023.

