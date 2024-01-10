Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas-starrer postponed again? Know its new release date

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Kalki 2898 AD was scheduled to release in January 2024.

The much-awaited science fiction flick, Kalki 2898 AD, featuring Prabhas in the lead role was scheduled to hit cinemas in January. As per a report by Times Now, the upcoming flick has reportedly been postponed again and the reason behind this delay is the lead actor. The report states that Prabhas has reportedly expressed his concerns about the proximity of the release date to his recent film, Salaar, which was released last month.

The report also states that although the film is ready for its release, the star feels that its close proximity to his last release may hamper its success. ''The producers are now looking for an appropriate date for release in March or April 2024.''

The makers of Kalki 2898 AD have high expectations from the film as it is made on a huge budget. It is reportedly made on a massive budget of Rs 600 crore. Prabhas' pan-India flick, Adipurush, was also a big-budget film but failed to impress the audience and tanked miserably at the box office. Prabhas and the makers of Kalki 2898 AD are in no mood to take any chances and are now looking to release the upcoming sci-fi flick in March or April.

About the film

Written and directed by Nag Ashwin, the film is backed by Vyjatanthi Movies. The film will hit the silver screen on January 12, 2024, in both Hindi and Telugu, and also star Disha Patani in a key role. Kalki 2898 AD also marks the third collaboration of Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan after Piku and Aarakshan.

The stars will also come together for the official Hindi adaptation of Robert De Niro's film The Intern.

