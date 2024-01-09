From Fighter to Pushpa 2, IMDb's 'most anticipated' Indian films of 2024

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Fighter will hit cinemas on January 25, 2024.

Hrithik Roshan's Fighter, Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule, Akshay Kumar-starrer Welcome to the Jungle, and Ajay Devgn's Singham Again, among many others, have made it to IMDb's most anticipated Indian films of 2024.

The world's most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities on Tuesday unveiled the 'Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2024' as determined by the actual page views of the hundreds of millions of monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide.

Hrithik, the lead actor of Fighter (the No. 1 most anticipated movie of 2024) said, "It's an incredibly positive update that Fighter is the most anticipated Indian movie of 2024. The response to Fighter's teaser and songs has been extraordinary, and we hope to deliver a wholesome cinematic experience for our viewers on January 25, 2024. See you at the movies this Republic Day eve!"

On the fifth position is Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD, Bagheera, Hanuman, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Kanguva, and Devara Part 1 are on the sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, and tenth spots.

Other films mentioned in the list include Chhaava, Guntur Kaaram, Malaikottai Vaaliban, Captain Miller, Thangalaan, Indian 2, Yodha and Main Atal Hoon and Jigra.

Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail secures top spot in IMDb's Indian cinema list

Earlier, Actor Vikrant Massey-starrer biographical drama 12th Fail, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, was rated the highest, with a rating of 9.2 out of 10 on IMDb, and secured the number one spot on IMDb’s Top 250 films of Indian Cinema.

In 2023, among all films from around the world that have received at least 20,000 user votes, Vikrant Massey's film was rated the highest.

12th Fail is based on Anurag Pathak's best-selling novel about the real-life story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma.

