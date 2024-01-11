Vijay Varma offers prayers at Golden Temple, Tamannaah Bhatia drops a 'sweet' comment

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IMDB Vijay Varma visits Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Actor Vijay Varma, who has started the shooting for his next project Ul Jalool Ishq in Amritsar, Punjab, visited the Golden Temple to seek blessings, and his 'girlfriend' Tamannaah Bhatia has a 'sweet' compliment for her beau. Vijay shared a series of pictures of himself along with the team of Ul Jalool Ishq offering prayers at the holy site.

The movie stars Vijay, alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Naseeruddin Shah. It is written and directed by Vibhu Puri.

Sharing glimpses from his Golden Temple visit on Instagram, Vijay penned a note which reads "New beginnings need a lot of blessings. Our story brought us to Amritsar and gave us the opportunity to bow down at the majestic Golden Temple... 2024 started with a prayer, love and poetry for us Ul Jalool Ishq."

In the photos, we can see the Darlings actor wearing a grey hoodie and black joggers. He is sporting a moustache, while he smiles for the cameras.

His fans were quick enough to congratulate the actor in the comment section but there the comment from his beau Tamannaah grabbed the eyeballs of many wherein she wrote, "Soooooooo sweet", followed by red heart emojis.

Check out Vijay's latest post:

Sharib Hashmi, who is also the part of the movie Ul Jalool Ishq, commented: "Dherr saara pyaar n duayein".

On January 9, Manish Malhotra, the producer of the film, had shared the picture of a clapboard that marked the beginning of the shoot, and had written: "The beginning of our emotional and love journey #UlJaloolIshq".

In September last year, Manish had announced the launch of his own production house named Stage 5 Production.

On the work front, Vijay next has Murder Mubarak, Suriya 43.

