Image Source : INSTAGRAM/URVASHI RAUTELA Inspector Avinash: Urvashi Rautela-Randeep Hooda reach Chambal for next leg of the shoot

Bollywood actors Randeep Hooda and Urvashi Rautela has started shooting for their upcoming film 'Inspector Avinash' in Chambal, Madhya Pradesh. It is based on the real-life story of police officer Avinash Mishra from Lucknow. While, Urvashi will be playing the character of Poonam Mishra, Randeep Hooda will play the character, Avinash Mishra. Certain aspects of the web series were shot in Lucknow and now the shoot is going on in Chambal.

The plot follows the scene in which Avinash Mishra and the police force get into a shootout with the dacoits like Nirbhay Gujjar and Jagjivan Parihar. It was recently revealed that veteren actor Govind Namdev, will play Randeep's onscreen father in Inspector Avinash.

The series, directed by Neerraj Pathak and produced by Pathak and Krishan Chowdhray, is set in Uttar Pradesh. The cop thriller web series also stars Mahesh Manjrekar and Rajneesh Duggal, Freddy Daruwala, Adhyayan Suman, Amit Sial, Priyanka Bose and Abhimanyu Singh.

Apart from this, Urvashi Rautela will be seen next in an international music collaboration "Versace" with the Egyptian superstar Mohamed Ramadan. Urvashi Rautela also has certain south projects like "Black Rose" and the Hindi remake of "Thirutu Payale 2". She will be doing a romantic plot with Guru Randhawa in the upcoming music video "Mar Jayenge".

Talking about Randeep, he is all set to mark his digital debut. He will next be featured in Salman Khan's upcoming 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. Helmed by Prabhu Deva, the film also stars Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff in lead roles.