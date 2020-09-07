Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PINKIEROSHAN Inside Rakesh Roshan's birthday celebrations with Hrithik, Sussanne, Pinkie and other family members. See pics

The Roshan parivaar had a get-together again! The occasion was actor Hrithik Roshan's father Rakesh Roshan's birthday which was celebrated by the family together on September 6. The video and pictures of the celebration were shared by the actor's mother Pinkie Roshan on social media and features Hrithik, his ex-wife Sussanne Khan, their sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan, sister Sunaina, and Rakesh’s musician brother Rajesh Roshan. The video shows Rakesh Roshan cutting his 'R' shaped cake while others in the family face the camera. Alongside the glimpse, she shared on Instagram and wrote, "#happybirthdayMrRoshan#wemakeit with love and memories."

With the photo of the cake, she wrote, "#Best cake ever# @suranikashealthykitchen #suranika, we are blessed with you in our lives for the young lady you turned out to be#god bless you my granddaughter you are our joy and pride."

The filmmaker faced a challenge in his life when he was diagnosed with cancer in the year 2018. Talking about the disease, he told Spotboye, "It all began with a blister which refused to go despite using several applications of prescriptions from my family doctor. It was a small one - no pain, no itching. One day, I had gone to meet a friend of mine in Hinduja Hospital. While walking out, I just saw a board of an ENT surgeon outside his cabin. I met him impromptu and he advised me biopsy. I don’t know why but I had a gut (feeling) right from the beginning that I have contracted cancer. I was at Hrithik’s place when I got a call that I had tested positive in biopsy. It was December 15 (2018), I clearly remember."

Speaking about how his son and actor Hrithik reacted he said, "As I said, these things are not new for us. So, we address these issues and go all out to rectify them. Never get into a depression. Live life. Cancer is just a big name."

In the month of April this year Hrithik shared a video of his father working out in the gym and wrote, "Damn ! That’s My Dad. .N.E.V.E.R. G.I.V.E.S. U.P. .This is the kind of Resolve and Determination we all need to have to fight in times like these!. Ps: He’l be 71 this year and works out 2 hours a day. O and he just survived cancer last year. I think the virus should be afraid of him . Very very afraid ... @rakesh_roshan9 . #nevergiveup #stayhome #stayfit #legday #lockdownworkout #dad #nevertooold #foreveryoung."

Meanwhile, Hrithik and Sussanne have been spending their time during the lockdown together to take care of their kids.

