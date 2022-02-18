Happy Birthday Rajat Sharma: Fans and celebs wish India TV's Editor-in-Chief

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Rajat Sharma

India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma is celebrating his 65th birthday on 18 February. Rajat Sharma, who's known for putting famous personalities on spot with his famous show 'Aap Ki Adalat' continues to bring noteworthy contributions to the field of journalism. Multiple film and political personalities of the country including names like PM Narendra Modi, Yogi Adityanath, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan have been on Rajat Sharma's show and have faced his burning questions. Even today celebs feel proud to be a part of this show. 'Aap Ki Adalat' holds the record for the longest running show in the history of television news in India, which continues to this day. Rajat Sharma also hosts the prime time show 'Aaj Ki Baat' on India TV.

Rajat Sharma did his schooling from Ramjas School, Karolbagh. He did his higher education from Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) and joined Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. In the year 1997, he married journalist Ritu Dhawan. Rajat Sharma was also honoured with the Padma Award in the year 2015.

On his birthday, there was a special surprise planned for him by his team.

