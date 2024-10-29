Arjun Kapoor finally breaks silence on his relationship status with Malaika Arora

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have finally called it quits. On Monday, Arjun finally confessed that he is 'single', clearing the air about his relationship status. He attended the Diwali bash hosted by Raj Thackeray at Shivaji Park in Mumbai with the team of his upcoming film, Singham Again. A video from the event is all over social media wherein the Ishaqzaade actor can be seen telling the crowd that he is single, indirectly confirming the ongoing rumours of his separation from Malaika.

Arjun and Malaika began dating each other in 2018. However, the duo never opened up much about their relationship but kept posting romantic pictures on their respective social media handles from their vacations together as well as wishing each other on birthdays.

Malaika Arora was previously married to Arbaaz Khan and the two parted ways in 2017. The two are still co-parenting their son Arhaan since their divorce.

On the work front

Arjun will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's directorial, Singham Again, playing the lead antagonist. The multi-starrer action film also stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in key roles. It is set to hit the big screens on November 1, 2024, on the occasion of Diwali. It will be clashing with Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit Nene-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

On the other hand, Malaika Arora recently made headlines when he father died by suicide after jumping from the sixth floor of his residence building. She was last seen on television judging the popular celebrity dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

