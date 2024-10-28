Karan Arjun laut aye! Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan's classic to re-release in theatres; Hrithik Roshan reacts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's 'Karan Arjun' to re-release in theatres

For the past few days, the trend of re-releasing films has started in the North as well. While new films are not getting the response that was expected, old films are being re-released and are also becoming a hit. In the past few months, several films like Rockstar, Veer Zara, Laila Majnu and Tumbbad have been re-released. Now it's the turn of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman's classic film 'Karan Arjun'.

Karan Arjun's re-releasing on this date

After seeing the response to the re-released films, it is being planned that Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's 1995 cult classic film 'Karan Arjun' will be on big screens again. If this happens, it will be a big treat for the fans. The film is going to complete 30 years in January 2025. In such a situation, it is being brought to the fans on November 22, 2024 in theatres. Before re-releasing the film, its 1-minute 4-second teaser was released on Monday.

Hrithik Roshan shared the good news

For those who don't know Hrithik Roshan worked as an assistant director on the sets of Karan Arjun. Moreover, veteran actor Rakesh Roshan produced the film. Hence, this moment is also very pivotal for the Roshan family. Significantly, Hrithik shared the trailer of Karan Arjun and wrote, 'Cinema was never the same again... When Karan Arjun came together on the big screen for the first time ever. Re- live the reincarnation of Karan Arjun in theatres worldwide from 22nd November 2024!'

About the film

Aside from Salman and Shah Rukh, the film also features Raakhee, Mamta Kulkarni, and Kajol in leading roles. Johnny Lever, Arjun, Jack Gaud, Ranjeet, and Aasif Sheikh appear in supporting parts. The film is about two brothers who are slaughtered by their selfish uncle. They are reincarnated and return to their mother to exact retribution.

Also Read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again: Which film will win box office battle this Diwali?